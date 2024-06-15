"This will be my last T20 World Cup": New Zealand star speedster Trent Boult

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], June 15 : New Zealand's star speedster Trent Boult confirmed the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last appearance for the Blackcaps in the extravagant tournament.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. That's all I have to say," Boult said at the press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Overall, his T20 World Cup performances have been superb. He has 32 wickets in 17 matches and an economy rate of 6.07, ranking second among the tournament's top ten all-time wicket takers.

Boult, now 34, has only made intermittent appearances in New Zealand international teams since being released from his central contract nearly two years ago. If this is his final T20 World Cup, the world may have seen the last of him in ODI World Cups as well; the next T20 World Cup is slated for 2026, but the next ODI World Cup is only scheduled for the following year.

Since his debut in 2011, Boult has been an integral part of New Zealand's golden era, appearing in many finals across all three forms. In addition, the left-arm pacer has competed in four T20 World Cups since 2014.

Boult's future with New Zealand is uncertain, as he opted out of a central contract in 2022, preferring to play T20 franchise cricket across the world.

Although New Zealand did not advance to the tournament's Super 8, Boult still has one final T20 World Cup encounter against Papua New Guinea on Monday.

The confirmation that Boult will not play in another T20 World Cup highlights the future of New Zealand's ageing lineup. Only three players on this squad will be under the age of 30 when the club returns home. Only star batters Rachin Ravindra (24), Finn Allen (25) and all-rounder Glenn Phillips (27)

Boult and Tim Southee, the star pacer duo, have played influential roles in many campaigns for Blackcaps.

After taking two wickets in four overs against Uganda, Boult felt there would be limited opportunities for the two to play together in the future.

"I look at the partnership with Tim Southee with very fond memories. We bowled a lot of overs together. I know the partnership very well, and obviously he's a very good friend on and off the ground. It was nice to wind back the clock a little bit and see a bit of swing bowling at the top. Some great memories, and hopefully a couple more still to come," he said.

