'This will encourage players to kick on even more': Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott on historic win over England

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Elated Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes the historic victory against defending champions England will provide incredible self-belief to his players and push them even more.

Riding on flamboyant opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's onslaught followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman's all-round performance, Afghanistan produced the biggest upset of the ongoing ODI World Cup, trouncing defending champions and one of the top contenders for the crown, England.

It was a historic day for Afghanistan cricket as they defeated one of the tournament favourites England to register only their second win in World Cups.

Sparking delirious scenes in the Afghan dugout, the men for the warrior country upset the defending champions by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

"I'm just chuffed with the players and the things that we've spoken about and as a side, we've agreed if we get these sort of things right, we can compete with anybody in the world. So, it's just the belief that I think that will give the guys, the work that they put in off the field. These guys work incredibly hard, I must say, off the field, gym-wise, business-wise, you know. I'm really impressed with them. And they will see the rewards, you know, and this will encourage them to kick on even more, hopefully. So yeah, it's brilliant. It's one win out of three. So, let's look forward to the next game," Jonathan Trott said in a post-match press conference.

Trott stated that it will take some time for the players to process the victory and that he will allow the boys to enjoy themselves till they arrive in Chennai for their next two games.

"I remember. I think so. I think that's the beauty of the World Cup, isn't it? That's what cricket's about, and it's - I said earlier, this game, it sort of pushes and pulls you so much emotionally as a player and as a coach because you want the players to do so well because you know what they can achieve. And, you know, the previous two games, there were glimpses when we did things well, maybe perhaps more so in the second game.

The Afghanistan coach said this historic victory would inspire more young people to pick up a cricket bat or ball at home.

"Well, I think, and that's what I said, I think I was here yesterday or the day before, I can't remember, and saying that it's not just cricket that the guys are playing for. The guys are very acknowledgeable of the things and the hardship that some people are going through because of the natural disaster and for various other reasons," he added.

"And so, if this can give a smile to people's faces anywhere in the world, but also encourage boys and girls to pick up a cricket bat or a cricket ball and get playing cricket wherever they are in Afghanistan, then, that's the sort of the goal that's been achieved. And that's great. And then grow the game and the publicity and the exposure that this side is going to give the country, but also the sport," said the Afghanistan coach.

