"Three on trot with most special....": KKR skipper Iyer after 106-run win over DC

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Following his side's win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed happiness with "three on the trot" wins with the "most special of them all."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a remarkable performance in all facets of the game against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Shreyas wrote, "Three on trot with the most special of them all Couldn't be more proud of this super, super team."

Three on trot with the most special of them all 💯 Couldn’t be more proud of this super, super team 💜 pic.twitter.com/asGEdCNXCO— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 3, 2024

In three IPL matches so far, the skipper has scored 57 runs at an average of 28.50, with 39 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as his best score.

Coming to yesterday's match, with explosive knocks from Sunil Narine (85 in 39 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes), the 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and cameos from Andre Russell (41 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (26 in eight balls, with one four and three sixes) took the two-time champions to 272/7 in 20 overs.

Anrich Nortje (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, but leaked a lot of runs. Ishant Sharma (2/43) was also solid with the ball. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, DC sunk to 33/4. A 93-run partnership between skipper Rishabh (55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (54 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) helped DC put up a brief fight and provide some entertainment to their fans, but they were skittled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (3/27) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/33) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Mitchell Starc also picked up 2/25 in three overs. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took a wicket each.

Narine won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty. KKR is at the top, having won all their three games and getting six points. DC is in the ninth spot with one win and three losses, giving them two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor