Thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Rohit Sharma remains a key player for the Mumbai Indians (MI), having been announced as one of the retained players for the IPL 2025 season.

Continuing his long-standing association with the franchise, Rohit will represent Mumbai Indians, a team he has led to numerous successes over the years. Despite rumours of a potential move in the upcoming auction, the franchise managed to retain their former captain.

Mumbai Indians' official X handle posted a video of Rohit,

🏆💭 📹 | Watch 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 ft. Rohit Sharma 🌍#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/ovn5pZIREz — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 31, 2024

He expressed his satisfaction on staying with Mumbai, highlighting the significance of playing for his hometown team, where he has delivered some of his best performances.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians yet again. I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team," said Rohit.

"We haven't had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that," he added.

Rohit was retained for Rs 16.30 crore, making him the fourth-highest earner in the team, behind Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), and Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore each). This retention underscores Mumbai's strong Indian core, which also includes Tilak Varma.

With his retirement from T20 internationals after the World Cup win earlier this year, the IPL remains Rohit's sole involvement in the T20 format. Addressing concerns about his position as the fourth-highest earner for Mumbai Indians, the Indian captain dismissed any issues, emphasizing his commitment and passion for the franchise.

"Since I have retired from the format, I think this is the perfect [retention] spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That's what I believe in and I am quite happy with it," said the former captain of MI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor