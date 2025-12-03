Tilak Varma Pulls Off Brilliant Boundary Save to Deny Aiden Markram Six in 2nd ODI vs South Africa (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Young India batsman Tilak Varma made headlines with a remarkable fielding effort during the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The 23-year-old prevented a certain six by Aiden Markram in the 20th over of the second innings.

That was a 100/100 effort by #TilakVarma! ✈



Came in as a substitute fielder, saved a certain six, and boosted the team's spirit. 🙌#INDvSA 2nd ODI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a flighted delivery to Markram, who cleared his leg and sent the ball toward long-on. Tilak sprinted, leaped near the boundary, and, realising he could not hold the catch, threw the ball back inside to save five runs. The effort drew praise from fans and commentators for its athleticism and awareness.

Tilak is part of India’s ODI squad for the series but has not featured in the playing XI. He was expected to bat at number four but Ruturaj Gaikwad was preferred. Despite this, Tilak has impressed as a substitute fielder.