Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Tilak Varma, India’s star of the Asia Cup 2025 final, received a warm reception from fans at Shamshabad Airport ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 29, 2025 22:28 IST2025-09-29T22:27:17+5:302025-09-29T22:28:05+5:30

Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO) | Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Next

Tilak Varma, India’s star of the Asia Cup 2025 final, received a warm reception from fans at Shamshabad Airport on Monday, September 29, 2025. He played a match-winning knock of 69 not out to help India secure its record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi felicitated Tilak at the airport. Fans surrounded his car, chanting his name. In a viral video, the batter was seen waving to supporters through the car’s sunroof.

India lost early wickets and faced a precarious situation when Tilak came to bat. Pakistan players tried to intimidate him during the chase. Tilak maintained his composure and delivered a defining innings. 

The 60-run partnership between Tilak and Dube guided India to victory with two balls to spare. Tilak finished unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls.

Open in app
Tags :Tilak VarmaIndia vs PakistanIndia National Cricket TeamHyderabadCricket NewsViral videoAsia Cup 2025