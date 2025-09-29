Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Tilak Varma, India’s star of the Asia Cup 2025 final, received a warm reception from fans at Shamshabad Airport on Monday, September 29, 2025. He played a match-winning knock of 69 not out to help India secure its record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.
Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi felicitated Tilak at the airport. Fans surrounded his car, chanting his name. In a viral video, the batter was seen waving to supporters through the car’s sunroof.
India lost early wickets and faced a precarious situation when Tilak came to bat. Pakistan players tried to intimidate him during the chase. Tilak maintained his composure and delivered a defining innings.
The 60-run partnership between Tilak and Dube guided India to victory with two balls to spare. Tilak finished unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls.