Tilak Varma Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hyderabad After India Wins Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Tilak Varma, India’s star of the Asia Cup 2025 final, received a warm reception from fans at Shamshabad Airport on Monday, September 29, 2025. He played a match-winning knock of 69 not out to help India secure its record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

VIDEO | The hero of Asia Cup final Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) gets rousing welcome with crowd greeting him with beats of drums upon his arrival at Hyderabad airport.



The batter walked in during chase at a crucial time when Indian team was tottering at three wickets down during their… pic.twitter.com/p1XZwT0LmE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2025

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi felicitated Tilak at the airport. Fans surrounded his car, chanting his name. In a viral video, the batter was seen waving to supporters through the car’s sunroof.

India lost early wickets and faced a precarious situation when Tilak came to bat. Pakistan players tried to intimidate him during the chase. Tilak maintained his composure and delivered a defining innings.

The 60-run partnership between Tilak and Dube guided India to victory with two balls to spare. Tilak finished unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls.