Tilak Varma receives rousing welcome back home in Hyderabad following Asia Cup final heroics against Pakistan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 : Indian batter Tilak Varma received a rousing welcome back home at Hyderabad following his heroics in the Asia Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The young left-handed batter was greeted with a massive crowd and plenty of media attention, with people chanting his name amid sounds of dhol. It was his mature 69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes and partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, which guided India to a successful chase of 147 runs after they were down at 20/3.

In knockout matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League and for India, Tilak has scored 207 runs in five innings at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of over 160, with a half-century to his name. He boasts of a sensational knockout match record, highlight his big match temperament and hunger.

Tilak has been absolutely sensational in successful T20I chases, scoring 370 runs in 11 innings at an average of 92.50, with a strike rate of 134.54, with three half-centuries.

The youngster has emerged one of the biggest positives from a mostly underperforming middle-order for India, scoring 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71.00, ending unbeaten thrice. His strike rate has been 131.48, and his solitary fifty came when it mattered the most, in the final. He is India's second-highest run-getter, next to Abhishek Sharma (314 runs in six innings with three fifties) and overall fourth.

In 32 T20Is and 30 innings, Tilak has made 962 runs at an average of 53.44, with two centuries and four fifties and best score of 120*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

