Tilak Varma second only to Virat Kohli in T20I run-chase averages among Test nations

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 : Indian batter Tilak Varma has emerged as one of the most reliable batters in T20Is, boasting the second-highest batting average in run-chases among players from Test-playing nations with a minimum of 500 T20I runs, behind only Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli tops the list of batters from Test-playing nations with the highest average in T20I run-chases, among those who have scored at least 500 runs. He amassed 2013 runs in 48 T20I innings at an exceptional average of 67.10 and the highest score of 94 not out.

23-year-old Tilak Varma has so far scored 518 runs in 15 innings at an excellent average of 64.75 with the highest score of 72 not out.

In the ongoing India vs South Africa five-match T20I series, Tilak has showcased good form. In the two matches so far, he has scored 88 runs. While he scored 26 in the first T20I, he slammed a 34-ball 62 in the second. However, his knock went in vain as India lost the second match of the series to South Africa by 51 runs.

Overall, Tilak has scored 1084 runs in 38 T20Is so far at an average of 47.13 and strike rate of 145.50, with two centuries and five fifties.

His best has come at number three, having made 443 runs in 13 innings at an average of 55.37, with a strike rate of almost 170. Tilak has a fine average of 54.44 at number four, having made 490 runs in 14 innings with two fifties, including his 69* against Pakistan in Asia Cup final, but his strike rate drops to 128.60 at this position.

Ahead of the third T20I against South Africa, Tilak Varma expressed his willingness to bat anywhere for the team's cause saying, I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 anywhere where the team prefers for me. I am up for it."

