Tilak Varma to lead India in ACC Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Indian international batter Tilak Varma will be leading a star-studded group of players during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup, announced the ACC on Saturday.

The team also features players like Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Sai Kishore, who have represented the senior men's Indian team.

Some other players in the squad include young Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nehal Wadhera and Rasikh Salam, who all have delivered some impactful performances during last two-three years in the IPL.

The 15-member squad will be travelling to Oman for the competition, which will be held from October 18 and 27. Along with India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE will form the Group B while the Group A includes Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

This is the sixth edition of the tournament, with Pakistan being the defending champions, beating arch-rivals India in the final last year. India has won the tournament once in 2013.

Indian squad for the tournament: Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.

