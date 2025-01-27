Tilly Corteen-Coleman shines as England storm into ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 semi-final

Sarawak [Malaysia], January 27 : England Under 19 Cricket Team became the fourth and final team to reach the semifinal of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 which is been played in Malaysia as they defeated New Zealand at the Sarawak Cricket Ground on Monday, reported ICC Cricket.

The Three Lions completed their semi-final chase by beating New Zealand in Sarawak by six wickets. It comes after India joined Australia and South Africa earlier booked their places in the final four.

England successfully chased down 90 runs against New Zealand to book a spot in the World Cup semifinals, in a match they needed to complete after a campaign that's so far been marred by rain.

The side set up the win by fighting well with the ball, restricting New Zealand to a total of 89 from their 20 overs.

Opting to field first, the English failed to land a breakthrough wicket before a dose of rain arrived in the eighth over, with New Zealand 44-0 off 7.3 overs. Kate Irwin was 32* off 21 at the delay, while Emma McLeod was 12* off 24.

But everything changed when play resumed.

Irwin (35 off 26) and McLeod (18 off 31) set their team up well, but England took consistent wickets after the two openers' demise. Nobody else in New Zealand's batting lineup made it to double figures.

Tilly Corteen-Coleman was immense from her four overs, taking 4-8, while Prisha Thanawala's three scalps also proved valuable.

Star English opener Davina Perrin came out swinging after the change of innings, racing to 21 off 15 balls before holing out to mid-on.

Perrin's partner at the top of the order, Jemima Spence, added 29 off 18 to assist in having her side on the front foot.

Leg-spinner Rishika Jaswal's strong tournament continued, coming on to take two wickets, but it was too little, too late.

England reached their target of 90 inside 12 overs.

England joins India, Australia and South Africa in the semi-finals, which will get underway on Friday, after the conclusion of the Super Six phase.

Brief Score: New Zealand Under-19 Women 89 all out in 20 overs (Kate Irwin 35, Emma McLeod 18, Tilly Corteen-Coleman 4/8) vs England Under-19 Women 90/4 in 11.4 overs (Jemima Spence 29, Davina Perrin 21, Rishika Jaswal 2/22).

