Tim Seifert hammers joint-fastest ton, second-highest score in CPL history

Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], September 1 : New Zealand swashbuckler Tim Seifert levelled Andre Russell's record for the fastest century and walloped the second-highest score in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after he caused mayhem at Gros Islet.

Seifert hammered a 53-ball 125* to gun down the 205-run target set by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and steered St Lucia Kings to a six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare, pulling off the fifth-highest chase in the CPL.

While riding high on his explosive blitzkrieg, Seifert celebrated his ton in 40 balls, going level with Russell's effort, which he set for Jamaica Tallawah against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper batter made his intent clear early on by dispatching the ball for a six over long-off, beginning the chase with a flamboyant style. Johnson Charles welcomed Jayden Seales with a towering maximum before Seifert hammered him for a six, four, and four.

Falcons found some solace after Charles gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo and returned on 17(9), but Seifert rushed them to see the harsh reality by pressing his foot on the accelerator button. He swept Shakib for a six as the Kings pummelled the Falcons to chalk up 92 runs in the powerplay, the most in the season and the third-highest in the tournament's history.

Seifert continued to be a thorn in the Falcons' garden after Pakistan spinner Usama Mir conceded a four and a six in his first over right after the fielding restrictions were lifted. Seifert and Roston Chase ensured the scoreboard kept ticking at a healthy rate before Irshad took a stunner at short leg off Odean Smith to send the latter back on 11(10).

In the next over, Seifert thumped back-to-back sixes off Mir to move to 99 and then bustled for a single to reach his hundred. Australia's Tim David flaunted his power-hitting muscle by hitting six, four and six to Smith's angst, but Seales had him caught at deep midwicket to pull off a wicket maiden amid the chaos.

Seifert continued his exploits and finished with an unbeaten 125, the second-highest score in CPL history, only bettered by Brandon King's 132* for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Barbados Tridents in 2019.

