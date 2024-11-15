Tim Southee To Retire From Test Cricket After Home Series Against England

Star New Zealand pacer and former Test captain Tim Southee, who also holds the record for taking most wickets for the Black Caps in international cricket, will retire from Test cricket at the end of the upcoming three-match Test series against England. The 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) winners will face the Ben Stokes-led side in three Tests at home, and the last match of the series, which is scheduled to take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 14-18, will be Southee’s last five-day match for the Kiwis. He will, however, make himself available for the WTC 2025 final at Lord’s in June next year if his team manages to qualify for that.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Southee said in a release issued by Black Caps. “To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me." Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap."

The 35-year-old pacer made his Test debut on March 22, 2008, against England in Napier and picked up a five-wicket haul in the first inning of his maiden Test. Southee, overall he has 385 wickets to his name in 104 matches played so far, which makes him New Zealand’s second leading wicket-taker in Tests. Southee has scored 2185 runs, and his best score is 77 not out, which he hammered from just 40 balls in the second inning of his maiden Test match.