Tim Southee unsure of NZ's captaincy on tour of Indian subcontinent

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 11 : New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has admitted that he is not sure to captain New Zealand's next set of Test matches, which will be played in the subcontinent against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and India later this year.

This comes after Southee's team lost the second Test against Australia on Monday. The Baggy Greens were struggling at 80/5 at one stage but they went on to win the match by three wickets thanks to the knocks from Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh.

With this loss New Zealand's 13-year winless streak in Tests against Australia continued and the 31-year wait to defeat Australia in New Zealand is still to be achieved.

Before his 100th Test at Hagley Oval, Southee criticised himself for not performing in the longest format as he wanted to. He had a very disappointing outing in the two-match series as he was able to grab only four wickets.

The right-arm seamer captained New Zealand's most recent Tests in Bangladesh last year when they only picked two seamers, and he understands the unstable his position is.

"We'll see. Obviously you go to Asia, the make-up of the side changes slightly with spin becoming the main threat in that part of the world. But we'll see when we get there. We'll deal with this tonight and look to move forward to what's to come," Southee said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's 3-wicket triumph helped them complete a series whitewash over New Zealand.

Coming to action on Day 4, Australia resumed their innings from 77/4 with Travis Head (17*) and Mitchell Marsh (27*) unbeaten on the crease.

With Australia reduced to 80/5, a match-winning partnership between Marsh (80) and Carey (98*). Both together put on a partnership of 140 runs to guide Australia to a series win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor