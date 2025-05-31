"Time for younger guys to step up": AB de Villiers on Shubman Gill leading India's Test transition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : With the retirements of senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin marking the end of an era in Indian Test cricket, a new chapter is set to begin under the leadership of Shubman Gill. As India prepares for a challenging tour of England in June, their first assignment in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, former South African great AB de Villiers reflected on the transition.

"It is time for the younger guys to step up. Shubman Gill is taking on the responsibility. There is a lot of talent in India, and largely the credit goes to IPL for that," said de Villiers.

"We saw Vaibhav Suryavanshi this year," de Villiers noted, referring to the teen sensation.

14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world earlier this year with a breathtaking century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryavanshi smashed 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, is now the second-fastest in IPL history, a staggering achievement for a player of his age.

The month of June not only marks the beginning of India's new ICC World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), but also signals the dawn of a new chapter in Indian cricket. With Gill at the helm, a youthful Indian side will face a stern challenge in England, known for its testing conditions and formidable home record.

Gill's leadership will be closely watched as he attempts to guide a fresh-faced team in the absence of some of India's most experienced Test campaigners.

De Villiers acknowledged the difficulty of the assignment: "It will be a tough test against England."

India squad for England tour: Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor