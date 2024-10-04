Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 : The pace attack of Indian team, Hardik Pandya, youngsters Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh started practicing ahead of India's T20I series against Bangladesh starting from Sunday onwards.

The three-match T20I series will start from Sunday, with the first T20I in Gwalior. The next two T20Is will take place on October 9 and 12 in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of these stars sweating it out in nets and firing out quick deliveries with their unique bowling actions.

"Bring out the speed guns, the pace battery has arrived! #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank," tweeted BCCI.

BCCI on September 28 announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh following the end of the ongoing two-match Test series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after not being picked up for the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany him in the tour will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added to the team as seamers. Mayank has received his first-ever national call-up after some fine performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he took seven wickets in four games throughout a season which saw him face injuries.

Before this, Team India played a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which they won 2-0.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

