"Time to give opportunities to other sports": PGTI President Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Former Indian cricketer and President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev, emphasised the need to promote sports beyond cricket in India. He expressed optimism that golf could achieve success on par with the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting the dedication of those involved in the sport.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), on Thursday, announced the launch of '72 The League', the country's first Exclusive National Professional Golf League. The league has been launched in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), according to a PGTI release.

'72 The League' is India's exclusive professional golf league and is backed by industry veterans, passionate sports lovers and seasoned investors. Legendary golfing personalities will also mentor teams, adding credibility and depth to the league.

The inaugural edition of the league will feature city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players, selected through a transparent player auction scheduled for January 2026. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will participate, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian golf has ever seen.

The league will tee off on 21st February 2026, with the finals scheduled on 6th March 2026. The inaugural season will take place across three of the Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues - Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course.

'72 The League' also brings in some of India's most accomplished professionals and administrators to oversee the conduct of the league. Veteran sports administrator Amrit Mathur will be the Commissioner of '72 The League'.

The league will also benefit from the rich experience of Amitabh Kant, PGTI's Board Member and acclaimed sports professional Joy Bhattacharjya, Senior Advisor - Strategy and Expansion of GOLS, who will also be a part of the initiative.

Speaking to reporters, Kapil Dev said, "The Time has come to give opportunities to other sports. IPL have shown us there can be great success...We are totally dedicated. One day, golf will succeed in the same manner."

With a vision to elevate golf and celebrate the sport like never before, '72 The League' is poised to catapult the game into India's mainstream sports and lifestyle culture, bringing together golf and elite premium entertainment under one roof.

"At Game of Life Sports, our vision is to create golf properties and experiences that inspire and elevate the game. We launch '72 The League' with the aim to deliver an incomparable top-notch league that propels golf forward in India in an innovative new format combining top-level competition with lifestyle and entertainment. We are thankful to PGTI for giving us this opportunity and are excited to collaborate for '72 The League'", said Amit Kharabanda, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports.

The league arrives at a crucial moment for golf in India and aims to introduce golf to India's next generation. Amrit Mathur, Commissioner, '72 The League, said, "Today we are ushering in a new era of Indian golf with the launch of '72 The League', a league created by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in partnership with Game of Life Sports. We have seen how the league model has transformed sports in India, helping discover and develop new sporting stars, build communities, and increase fan engagement. '72 The League' aspires to do that and much more."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, "Over the past several years, PGTI has been the driving force behind the evolution of professional golf in India, as seen by the significant increase in the number of tournaments, participation and prize money on the tour. This launch of '72 The League' marks the next important chapter in the golf landscape in India, which I am sure will give a major fillip to the sport."

Samant Sikka, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sport,s said, "With the growth of golf seeing an upward trajectory in India, we felt this is an ideal time to launch '72 The League', bringing golf closer to newer audiences and work towards our mission to make golf more popular and mainstream. We look forward to working together with PGTI to make '72 The League' one of the most sought-after sporting properties in the country."

'72 The League' will comprise match play - a faster, high-impact format ideal for television and digital audiences. Fans can look forward to Pro-Am events, immersive fan zones, live entertainment, behind-the-scenes digital content, and premium broadcast production, bringing the sport closer to viewers than ever before.

