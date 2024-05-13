Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 : With Team India gearing up for the World Cup next month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and team captain Rohit Sharma on Monday posed with the new jersey holding it in their hands at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It is time to welcome our team in new colours," BCCI said in a post on X with a video that showed Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma going to the Narendra Modi stadium and holding the jersey that has vibrant colours.

"Presenting the new T20I #TeamIndia Jersey with our Honorary Secretary @JayShah Captain @ImRo45 and official Kit Partner @adidas," BCCI added.

The jersey was unveiled on May 6. BCCI's official kit sponsor Adidas shared a video featuring Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav while Team India also reposted the video on their social media handle.

"One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey," the caption of the video read.

India's jersey for the upcoming ICC showpiece event has tri-colour lines on a v-shaped neck and the classic Adidas stripes on saffron colour sleeves. The jersey has blue colour towards the front with 'INDIA' written at the centre of the jersey.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson along with Shivam Dube, on the back of strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), punched the ticket for the marquee event which will begin in June. The event is being held in the USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

