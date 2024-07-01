"To concede 500 runs on day one wasn't ideal": Laura Wolvaardt after loss against India in one-off Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 : Following the loss against India in a one-off Test against India Women, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt opens up on the reason behind her team's loss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Wolvaardt t said that conceding 500 runs on the first day itself wasn't ideal, and acknowledged that the team made a lot of errors throughout the game.

Despite the loss, the Proteas skipper backed her side. The right-hand batter asserted that she is very proud of the way her side played against the Women in Blue.

"The character shown by this group in the last couple of days has been absolutely incredible. To concede 500 runs on day one wasn't ideal. A lot of people didn't think we'd take it to 4 PM on the fourth day. Very proud of the team. There's a lot of errors. We were fighting very hard to get that draw there. Each and every batter feels they could have hung a little bit longer. If we could have restricted them to slightly less on day one, I don't know. It was amazing to see, each and every batter had that mindset to bat as long as they could," the 25-year-old said in the post-match presentation.

Wolvaardt scored 20 runs in the first innings and played a marvellous innings of 122 from 314 balls which was laced with 16 boundaries.

Summarizing the match, exceptional performances by opener Shafali Verma and off-spinner Sneh Rana guided the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to a 10-wicket victory. The opener scored a double-century (205 runs off 197 balls, 25 fours and 8 sixes) in the first innings and unbeaten 24 runs from 30 balls with the help of three fours and a six in the second.

Sneh Rana snapped eight wickets in the first innings where she conceded 77 runs in her spell of 25.4 overs and bowled four maiden overs. In the second innings, the spinner bagged two wickets in 40 overs where she gave away 111 runs and bowled 12 maiden overs.

Sneh Rana won the Player of the Match award for her outstanding performance with the ball.

