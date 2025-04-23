"To restrict them to a decent score at their home was wonderful...": MI's Boult after beating SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 : Following a match-winning four-wicket haul in the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult said that it was nice to restrict the home side to just a "decent score" and emphasised on his strategy to force batters to play good shots, put pressure on them.

Boult produced a match-winning performance, delivering some of his best powerplay bowling in recent times as he bowled a top-class spell that left SRH rattled at 35/5 at one point. His efforts were crucial in restricting the Orange Army to 143/8, which MI chased down easily in 15.4 overs, largely due to Rohit Sharma's fiery 70.

Speaking in the post-match presentation after the game, Boult said, "Just nice to contribute to a good win. Good game for us. To restrict them to a decent score in their home conditions was wonderful. Just wanted to hit the wicket and make the batsmen play good shots, tried to keep it simple and put pressure on the batsmen. Good to see a couple of catches held today."

"I would love to bowl four in a row and let it swing, but that does not always happen. Need to always be ready for whenever I am called upon. Slightly different role for me this year. It is a low percentage ball for me, but as some older bowlers would say, nothing could beat a good yorker. I still love the feeling of competing and getting wickets. It is a huge tournament, there are hundreds of thousands of bowlers who would love to do what we are doing, so it is about not taking it for granted," he added.

Boult now has 10 wickets in nine matches, at an average of 28.80 and an economy rate of 9.00.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, a 64-run stand between Will Jacks (22 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Rohit Sharma and a 53-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, propelled MI to an easy win by seven wickets in 15.4 overs. Rohit made his second successive fifty, scoring 70 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. Suryakumar finished unbeaten at 40* in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes with Tilak Varma (2*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari and Jaydev Unadkat got a wicket each.

MI have climbed up to third spot in the points table, with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points and their fourth successive win. SRH is at ninth spot with two wins and six losses, giving them just four points .

