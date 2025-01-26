Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 : After delivering a match-winning performance for India, Tilak Varma spilt beans about the conversation he had with Ravi Bishnoi towards the climax, which made the chase a bit "easier".

The 166-run chase turned into a gripping affair when England staged a near-flawless comeback through debutant Brydon Carse. India needed inspiration, and set-batter Tilak Varma needed support from the other end to see off the game.

After Tilak turned Jofra Archer inside out, the equation came down to 20 needed in the

final three overs. After initial reluctance, the young southpaw rotated the strike, leaving Bishnoi to face Brydon Carse's final two deliveries.

He neatly clipped the ball away for four, sending the entire Chepauk into a frenzy. In the next over, a similar situation unfolded when Bishnoi had to see off Liam Livingstone's final two deliveries.

Bishnoi moved to the leg side on a fuller delivery and found an outside edge to send the ball racing away towards the boundary line. Before Livingstone conceded a four, Tilak revealed the piece of advice he gave to his compatriot that made things easier towards the end.

"I told him (Bishnoi) to hold his shape and hit the gap. He played a flick and hit a four off Livingstone, which made it a bit easier," Tilak said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Throughout the topsy-turvy chase, head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly vocal and sent his message to the on-field players at every crucial juncture.

Tilak, who was the mastermind behind India's success with his unbeaten 72 from 55 deliveries, opened up about the game plan that they decided to opt for.

"The wicket was slightly two-paced. I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday, he said whatever happens, you should play according to the situation. If the team needs ten in an over, you should take charge, if something else, you should stand till the end," he said.

Apart from a couple of stars, the Indian batters looked comfortable while dealing with the searing pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. The reason behind India's insouciant joy came down to the hours that the batters put in during the net sessions.

"The team discussed that a left-right combination would be a good option, but it would be difficult for opposition bowlers as well. We have played in South Africa, their bowlers were quicker. We were prepared. Archer and Wood are quick, our guys prepared well, we worked hard in the nets, and we got the results," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor