New Delhi [India], October 2 : India's flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma highlighted the influence of former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his rise from an inconsistent prospect to the number one T20I batter in the world. While Yuvraj remains a fundamental figure in the young southpaw's journey, Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, is the one who got him obsessed with cricket.

Abhishek has often credited his mentor and white-ball legend, Yuvraj Singh, for the success he has savoured since bursting onto the international scene last year against Zimbabwe. The 25-year-old trained with Yuvraj during the pandemic and took the steps towards success. While slowly overcoming his unreliable form, Abhishek truly realised the goal Yuvraj had set for him: Preparing him to be a match-winner for India in the next two to three years.

"Shubman (Gill) was already playing for India. Shubman and I were having lunch with him. He (Yuvraj) told me, 'I am not preparing you for the domestics, or the IPL, or an India cap.' I am preparing you to win matches for India. I am sure of it, keep it in writing. It would take two to three years at max," Abhishek said on the Breakfast with Champions show.

"When these things came from a person whom I idolised all my life, when I saw his belief and trust, I thought that this was something. After the camp, I realised my goal was bigger than the one Yuvi was preparing me for, and I would get it no matter what," he added.

Abhishek disclosed that Yuvraj, who is "detail-oriented", would take notes, closely inspect their performances and draw comparisons with their past outings to understand their progress.

"Last year was a game-changing season for me. We would sit at his home, 6-7 of us, and talk. We would get assessment papers, listing our strengths and all. He would watch our videos, write notes, take screenshots of those videos and compare with how things were earlier for us. No one knows it, but he is very detail-oriented. He would be there for 4-5 hours when we would practice in nets. There was a cook, and food was prepared as per our diet plan," Abhishek said.

Before Abhishek became Yuvraj's prodigy, his father and first coach, Raj Kumar, had a massive impact on him during his early days. Watching his father's achievements and going to the academy with him became a part of his life. But the moment he decided to become a professional cricketer was when he saw Yuvraj wallop six sixes off Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup 2007.

"I feel that when you have talent as a youngster, you need someone till U19s to push yourself. For me, it was my dad. He was my first coach. So he was a different coach, really, next level strict. I needed that till 19, the way I was. I would sometimes get so scared that after I got out in a district match or a tournament for 30-40, 60-70, I just could not sit next to him in a car when he was driving. I used to sit behind so that his hand would not reach me. He would scold me about my shots, "Yeah, kya kr raha hai tu". Padh bhi jaati thi kabhi (tapli)," he said.

"He got me so obsessed with cricket. He had played for Punjab for many years. It was as if I was born, he had decided a cricketer had arrived. Dad's trophies, bats and balls influenced me. I would notice them. Till 8 or 9 years old, going to the academy with my dad was a part of my life. I used to have fun with my friends too, and play. But when Yuvi Pajji hit those six sixes and saw everyone celebrating when India won the T20 WC, I decided to play it professionally, no matter what. The only reason I would skip cricket was to fly kites. I am very passionate about it," he added.

During his on-field exploits, Abhishek did the bulk of the scoring during India's unbeaten run to the Asia Cup title. With 314

runs at 44.86 in seven appearances, the left-handed batter finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.

