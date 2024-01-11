Tom Curran's stint with Sydney Sixers end due to knee injury

Sydney [Australia], January 11 : England all-rounder Tom Curran's controversial Big Bash League season with the Sydney Sixers came to an end due to a knee injury.

Curran ended up sustaining a knee injury during his last outing with the Sixers against the Melbourne Stars last Saturday.

Sixers released an official statement regarding Curran's injury, which read, "Sydney Sixers international recruit Tom Curran has been ruled out for the remainder of the KFC BBL|13 season, sustaining a knee injury in the Sixers' last match against the Melbourne Stars on Saturday."

The BBL franchise further went on to state that the extent of his injury is "currently not known". The all-rounder will fly off to England to undergo further assessments.

Curran's BBL season was nothing short of a roller coaster ride after he got involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

The Sydney Sixers appealed the decision, but BBL decided to hold the ban, which meant Curran would miss the next three matches, which included the Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

The 28-year-old all-rounder became available for the on-field action on January 3.

BBL general manager Alistair Dobson stated that Curran's remorse over the incident had been acknowledged in the appeal process but respect for umpires was important as well.

"Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game. We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours," Dobson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Tom has been a long-time contributor to the BBL and is a clear fan-favourite and someone we hope will continue to play an integral role in the competition moving forward," Dobson added.

