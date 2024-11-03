Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : In the aftermath of India's whitewash against New Zealand (NZ), captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media in the post-match press conference, reflecting on the performance of the coaching staff and his own batting form.

Despite the disappointing results, Sharma expressed confidence in the coaching team, stating, "They have been good. They haven't got a lot of time. It is the players' responsibility to help them with results too, to make sure we are aligned with their thought process. Too early to judge anything."

His comments came in light of India's struggles, which included a previous ODI series loss to Sri Lanka.

Rohit also took the opportunity to discuss his personal performance at the crease, particularly regarding his defensive technique.

"My defense, I haven't defended a lot in this series. I have to look at my own game and see what I want to do. When I go out to bat, I want to do the best for the team. I have fallen on the other side in this series. I haven't lost faith in my defense. I need to spend more time out there," he acknowledged.

"It's been only these two series that I haven't batted well. As you grow, you try to evolve and as a batter I am trying to do that. I will relook at my game and see what I can do," Rohit added, showing his determination to refine his skills moving forward.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis (NZ) were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

