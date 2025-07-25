‘Toota Bhi Hota Toh Khelta’: Ravi Shastri REVEALS Conversation with Rishabh Pant Before ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed a conversation with Rishabh Pant before the start of the fourth Test against England. In a video shared by the BCCI, Shastri said he had asked Pant before the game if the finger was broken. "I asked him how is the finger. Toota toh nahi hai? He said of course I will play. Toota bhi hota toh bhi khelta," Shastri recalled. Pant was hit on the right toe during the opening day of the fourth Test and had to leave the field. Scans later confirmed a fracture. However, despite reports suggesting that he might not return, Pant walked out to bat on the second day and completed his innings. He resumed his innings at 37 not out and added 17 more runs before being bowled by Jofra Archer. His knock of 54 came off 75 balls and helped India reach a total of 358 in their first innings.

Shastri lauded Pant's effort, saying, "What he did today for the team, if that does not lift the team up, nothing will. He just wants to play. He loves playing Test cricket. He loves playing for the country. If anyone doubted he was a team man, they got to see it firsthand today."

Pant has been in outstanding form during the five-match series He has scored 479 so far in ongoing series. He struck centuries in both innings of the opening Test at Headingley.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel has taken over the wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Pant will not keep wickets due to his right foot injury but will be available to bat as required. "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” BCCI wrote.

England ended Day 2 strongly at 225 for 2 in 46 overs, trailing India by 133 runs. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on a 166-run stand. Duckett fell for 94 while Crawley made 84. Ben Stokes stood out with the ball, claiming five wickets for 72 runs — his first five-wicket haul in more than eight years.

