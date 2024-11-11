Top order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge set to represent Surrey in new Women's Tier 1 county competition

Surrey [UK], November 11 : Explosive top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to appear in Surrey in the new Women's Tier 1 county competition next season.

The 33-year-old is currently in action for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League. Before beginning her stint in the WBBL, she showed her class while featuring for England in the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Last summer, Hodge played for Southern Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy. However, she decided to make a move to Surrey for the 2025 season.

In Surrey, she will link up with her England top-order compatriots Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey.

"I am both excited and honoured to be joining Surrey. The club has an incredible history, with a culture of success, which I want to contribute to," Wyatt-Hodge said in a statement released by Surrey.

"I love playing at the Kia Oval and can't wait to entertain the Surrey supporters. The South East Stars' positive brand of cricket was an important factor in me joining the club, and I'm looking forward to getting started!" she added.

The right-handed opener has garnered over 5,000 international runs across the three formats. She is England's all-time WIT20 run scorer, with 2,979 runs to her name in 164 matches.

She made her county debut for Staffordshire at the age of 14. Hodge went on to make her international debut in 2010, aged 19.

Emma Calvert, Surrey's Director of Women's Cricket, said, "We are incredibly excited that Danni Wyatt-Hodge has agreed to commit to Surrey for the 2025 season.

"Danni's career speaks for itself, and we believe she will add strength and depth on the field as well as adding to the team off the field," Emma said.

"After chatting to Danni it was clear to see that she will be an incredible fit for our new Surrey women's team. The style of cricket she plays is exactly how we want to go about our business, and I am excited to see what she achieves in the Three Feathers," Emma added.

