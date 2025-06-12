New Delhi [India], June 12, : Former Indian pacer and chairman of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, Venkatesh Prasad, has emphasised the crucial role of tennis ball cricket in shaping future stars, according to a release from LEGEN-Z T10 League.

India's biggest tennis ball cricket league, The LEGEN-Z T10, was launched with a grand ceremony on June 2. Speaking about the League and tennis ball cricket, Venkatesh Prasad highlighted how some top players have played tennis ball cricket in the initial days.

"Tennis ball cricket plays a crucial role in shaping cricketers. Some of the world's top players have honed their skills through this formatlearning how to play the cut, the pull, and adapting to quick reflex situations," Venkatesh Prasad said.

"I myself grew up playing tennis ball cricket, and I know how much raw talent exists at the grassroots. The LEGEN-Z T10 League is all about giving that talent a genuine platform and opportunity to shine," he added.

The league's vision is simple yet powerful: to bring the country's street cricketers into the limelight. Built on the slogan 'Gali Se TV Tak,' The Legenz T10 offers a direct path from raw passion to real recognition.

Speaking about the League, Chiranjeev Dubey (Founder, CEO of League), "This league represents a huge opportunity for young and passionate cricketers across India. We are thrilled to bring this dream to life."

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs' son has also registered for The LEGEN-Z T10. Gibbs said, "Playing tennis ball cricket at a young age teaches adaptability and sharpens reflexes. This is an exciting concept, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it grows."

The Legenz T10 aims to transform local cricketing talent into national stars, giving players from every street, gully, and town the chance to perform under stadium lights, in front of roaring crowds, and on national television.

