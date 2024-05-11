Toss delayed in Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians clash due to rain

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 : Toss has been delayed in the IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians due to rain.

Eden Gardens, the venue for the match, has been covered with sheets by the ground staff so that the play can begin at the earliest. There is no update on when the toss will take place and match will start.

Hardik Pandya-led MI are already out of the playoffs after they lost eight of 12 matches in the tournament. MI are in ninth place in the IPL standings and have a negative net run rate of 0.212.

The Kolkata-based franchise have won 8 of 11 matches and are on the top of the table with 16 points and has a positive net run rate of 1.453. They are just two points away from securing qualification for the playoffs.

Riders' average powerplay score of 68 is the second-highest in the season. They also have the joint second-highest boundary percentage (30.8) in the powerplay.

Their high-scoring approach has had its repercussions as they have lost 16 wickets in the first six overs, which is joint second lowest after CSK's 13.

MI, on the other hand, have lost 25 wickets in the powerplay, which is the highest among all ten teams.

Squads for both teams:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

