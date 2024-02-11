"Tournament has reached peak of popularity": Tripura CM Manik Saha on success of Kamal Cup

New Delhi [India], February 11 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the final match of the Kamal Cup cricket tournament at Amtali school ground here.

Vanik Brothers and Neeljyoti Travels faced each other in the final of the Kamal Cup cricket competition.

In the final, Neeljyoti Travels defeated Vanik Brothers to win the title of champion. The champion Neeljyoti Travels was awarded a car and a trophy and the runners-up Vanik Brothers were given Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

Manik Saha took to X and shared glimpses of the tournament and expressed his delight about the growing popularity of the tournament.

"Amid the excitement & enthusiasm of hundreds of spectators, today inaugurated the final match of the Kamal Cup cricket tournament at Amtali school ground today. This tournament has reached the peak of popularity in the last few years the enthusiasm among our #YubaShakti for cricket is undoubtedly a good sign for society," Manik wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1756614742209138706?s=20

In the opening ceremony of the final match, Manik Saha thanked the organisers of the competition. He went on to appreciate the initiative of Ram Prasad Pal, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly. The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working for public interest.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, Deputy Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ramprasad Pal, Mayor of Agartala Pur Nigam Deepak Majumdar, MLA Meenarani Sarkar, prominent philanthropist Rajeev Bhattacharya and others were present at the opening ceremony of the final match of the competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor