"Trap batters in your web": Sachin Tendulkar pens birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned down a birthday wish for India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who turned 34 on Tuesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20I cricket. He has picked up 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 in 79 innings.

Taking to his official X account, Tendulkar hoped Chahal would continue to trap batters with his bowling skills.

"Happy birthday, @yuzi_chahal. May you continue to toss it up, trap batters in your web, and celebrate each wicket with a smile. Enjoy your day," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has picked up 205 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84 in the flagship tournament after appearing in 160 matches and 159 innings. His best bowling figure in the T20 tournament is 5/40 and has one five-wicket haul.

He made his T20I debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club and played 80 20-over matches and 79 innings, in which he has picked up 96 wickets at an economy rate of 8.19.

Chahal made his ODI debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe, playing 72 50-over matches and bagging 121 wickets at an economy rate of 5.27.

The 34-year-old was a part of India's T20 World Cup squad that won the prestigious trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor