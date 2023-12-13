Travis head named as co-vice-captain ahead of Australia's 1st Test against Pakistan

Perth [Australia], December 13 : Ahead of the first Test clash against Pakistan, Australia skipper Pat Cummins named Travis Head as the co-vice-captain alongside Steve Smith.

Australia will face Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, a clash that promises to be a gripping affair of red-ball cricket.

Head who has been the guiding light for the Baggy Greens in their World Test Championship and World Cup triumph earlier this year has been promoted through the ranks.

The southpaw's recent promotion could be a foreshadowing of Australia's future leader in the white jersey.

The 29-year-old was added to Australia's leadership group on Wednesday, just a day before the three-match Test series between two cricketing giants kicks off.

"Really excited to have Trav on board as the co-vice-captain. He's been playing for a long time. He's always been a leader in our group. So we thought it was a good time to formally recognise that. Whilst nothing's imminent, Steve's not going to play forever. I daresay I'm not going to captain forever. So we feel like we've got some responsibility to future-proof the team and start trying to give opportunities to other leaders," Cummins said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The senior deputy role still belongs to Australia's experienced batter, Smith, who has stood in for Cummins in four separate Test matches in the past two years. He also led the Aussie side in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018.

But after the sandpaper scandal, Smith lost his place and is highly unlikely to take the captaincy role once again.

After the sandpaper scandal, Head was co-vice-captain of the Test team alongside Cummins when Tim Paine was captain.

But he was dropped from the position after he lost his place in the Test team after he was dropped from the side during the 2019-20 home series against India.

But his rich vein of form has resulted in him being picked in the red-ball set-up once again.

Head played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup is also in the mix.

In last month's World Cup, he won Player of the Match in the semi-final and final, as Australia went on to lift the trophy for a record sixth time.

"I think the personality that he brings to the team is something that we all love. And I think you see it in the way he plays his cricket. There's a certain amount of freedom to it. He takes the game on. He enjoys it. He's always got a smile on his face," Cummins added.

Australia playing XI against Pakistan: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

