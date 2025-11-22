Travis Head smashes second-fastest Ashes ton as Australia crush England in two days

Perth [Australia], November 22 : Australia's star opening batter Travis Head smashed the second-fastest century in Ashes history, reaching 100 in just 69 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Perth on Saturday.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the fastest century in an Ashes match, reaching the three-figure mark in 57 balls in 2006. Head's century in 69 balls was the joint-third fastest for Australia in Tests, equalling David Warner's century against India in Perth in 2011.

Head, during his innings against England, completed 4,000 runs in the longest format. He has slammed 4107 runs in 61 Test matches at an average of 42.34 and strike rate of 68.74. He has 10 hundreds and 20 fifties under his belt.

He has also completed 1,000 Test runs against England. The opening batter has smashed 1,054 runs in 14 Tests, at an average of 42.16, with three centuries and five fifties in 26 innings at a strike rate of over 73.

Head also became the first opener to hit four (or more) sixes in an innings in Ashes Tests.

While Head lit up the Optus Stadium with his explosive ton, pacer Mitchell Starc's ten-wicket haul was another standout as Australia registered a thumping victory by eight wickets against England.

It was a completely dominant display by the hosts, who won the game in just two days and took a 1-0 lead. This is the first Ashes Test ending inside two days in the last 100 years.

When the second day began on Saturday, England were firmly in control, with nine wickets already in the bag from Day 1 and a 49-run cushion to work with. They wrapped up Australia's final wicket for just nine runs and stretched their lead to a handy 40 in the second innings.

Australia restricted England to 164 in the second innings, thanks to Scott Boland's four-wicket haul and three wickets each from Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Starc. This set a target of 205, which Australia chased down in 28.2 overs, led by Head's explosive batting and Marnus Labuschagne's crucial 51 off 49 balls.

Brief Scores: Australia: 132 and 205-2 (Travis Head 123, Marnus Labuschagne 51, Ben Stokes 5/23) vs England: 172 and 164 (Gus Atkinson 37, Ollie Pope 33, Scott Boland 4/33).

