"Treat to watch": GT batter Shahrukh Khan enchanted by rollicking performances of top-order troika

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Gujarat Titans batter Shahrukh Khan hailed the "consistent" Jos Buttler and believes that for the middle order, "it is a treat to watch" the former England captain coming behind the opening pair of skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan dazzle at the crease.

The in-form troika featuring Sai, Gill and Buttler has been a vital cog in Gujarat's match-winning machinery in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Gill and Sudharsan have dominated the run-scoring charts, Buttler has silently contributed with his swashbuckling performances at the number three spot and earned a place among the top run-getters in the tournament.

"He (Buttler) has been a wonderful player for his country and the teams he has played in the IPL, and for us, a batter like Jos Buttler to be at number three and consistently get runs for us," Shahrukh said in a media conference.

Buttler has racked up 500 runs to his name in the season, but for Shahrukh, his impact lies far beyond that. He emphasised the English star's ability to stay calm irrespective of the situation that he finds himself in.

"I think runs are a totally different thing altogether, but a player like him, a character who is calm under pressure, and no matter what happens, he remains the same. In terms of his skill, everybody knows what he can do as a batter. With Shubman, Sai, and Buttler behind them, it is a treat to watch for the middle order," he added.

The Titans qualified for the playoffs with an emphatic 10-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium last Sunday. According to reports, GT will lineup in the playoffs without Buttler after being named in England's ODI squad for their upcoming home series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29, the same day IPL playoffs kick off.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is expected to replace Buttler. The 30-year-old was part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise but decided not to return due to perceived safety concerns after the tournament was suspended due to cross-border tensions between Pakistan and India.

