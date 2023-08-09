Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson return to New Zealand squad for ODI series against England

Wellington [New Zealand], August 9 : Experienced pacer Trent Boult and bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson have made a return to the New Zealand squad for the white-ball series against England starting from September 8 onwards.

Experienced left-armer Trent Boult and fellow pacer Kyle Jamieson return to New Zealand's squad ahead of the World Cup, with the Black Caps to take on the 2019 champions in a five-match series that will form a vital warm-up ahead of this year's tournament. Notably, Boult had given up on his central contract last year to focus on franchise cricket and spend time with his family.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell remains sidelined as he recovers from his Achilles injury, while Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham stay in New Zealand as they await the births of their first children, as per ICC.

Tom Latham will continue in his role as ODI captain in the absence of mainstay Kane Williamson, with the experienced right-hander to join up with his teammates in England to continue his rehabilitation from the knee injury he picked up earlier this year.

The ODI series in England will be New Zealand's second last prior to the World Cup - the team is also scheduled to play Bangladesh in September - and coach Gary Stead believes taking on the reigning World Cup champions will provide his side with a stern test.

"England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we are excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup," he said.

"We have obviously had a history of great games against them and I am sure the four matches will provide all the usual drama and excitement."

"It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again."

Stead is looking forward to seeing the return of Jamieson and Boult and believes the duo can be a force at the World Cup.

"We are delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England," Stead added.

"He is been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we are looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage."

"It is also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India," he concluded.

New Zealand also named a T20I squad for three matches against the UAE later this month and four games in England prior to the ODIs. Tim Southee will captain the side throughout those matches.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (Eng), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Ben Lister (UAE), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi (Eng), Blair Tickner (UAE), Will Young (UAE)

ODI schedule v England:

First ODI - Sept 8 – Sophia Gardens (Cardiff)

Second ODI - Sept 10 - The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Third ODI - Sept 13 – The Oval (London)

Fourth ODI - Sept 15 – Lord’s (London)

T20I schedule v UAE:

First T20I - Aug 17 – Dubai

Second T20I - Aug 19 – Dubai

Third T20I - Aug 20 – Dubai

T20I schedule v England:

First T20I - Aug 30 – Durham

Second T20I - Sept 1 – Manchester

Third T20I - Sept 3 – Birmingham

Fourth T20I - Sept 5 – Nottingham.

