London [UK], November 19 : England's interim head coach Marcus Trescothick is clearing the way for Brendon McCullum, who is set to take over as the new white-ball head coach, marking the beginning of a new era for the Three Lions.

England made some bold calls after the conclusion of their tour of the Caribbean.

Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson, key members of England's white-ball backroom staff, stints concluded after the end of the West Indies series.

The coaching staff overhaul came in the backdrop of McCullum taking over the position of England's head coach across all formats.

"We're waiting for the finalised side of what happens from January onwards. I think when Brendan and Rob [Key] get together, they'll finalise that probably during New Zealand," Trescothick said of when the ultimate call will be made on what the coaching set-up will look like, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Trescothick's run as interim head coach began in September with England's series against Australia and ended with the series against the West Indies.

He described the Caribbean tour as "perfect" and feels it is the best possible position to leave the team in before the next chapter begins.

"If you look at the end result. We've won one of the two series, and we've won various games in both series that we've played, and we've seen more players. So you sit back and you look at it on paper and go: perfect," Trescothick added.

Due to a packed schedule, England took youngsters to the Caribbean, with four earning their maiden caps across the tour.

For Trescothick, the objective was to check the youngster's mettle with an eye on the future by blending it with winning, which was achieved in the end.

"Of course, you always want to win. But I think if we'd have had one objective on this trip, more than anything else, that was to see the players we've seen and see whether they're going to be good enough next week, next month, next year, or for three years' time," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor