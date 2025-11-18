Tri-series: Pakistan wins toss, opts to field against Zimbabwe

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 18 : Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the tri-series opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan is heading into the tri-series after producing a clinch, all-round display to sweep the bilateral series against Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this month, while Zimbabwe will rely heavily on its senior players, including skipper Sikandar Raza, in the team lineup.

"We are going to bowl. I think it's going to be a bit slower, not a typical Pindi track. But there has been very, very heavy dew, and that's been playing a big part. So we just wanted to make use of that. We've been playing really well. The last few series we have won, so we just want to carry that momentum into this series as well, and play the same kind of cricket we've been playing," Salman Agha said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza said that it is a "blessing in disguise" for his team to participate in the tri-series.

"We're really looking forward to it as it gives us more games as part of our World Cup preparation. But having said that, we are here to do well in this tri-series as well. As much as we've got one eye on the World Cup, I think for me what's really important is what's right ahead of me - that's today's game. You're right, we are looking at combinations and the best makeup of the team for the World Cup, but we mustn't lose sight of what's in front of us, today's game and this tri-series. It's quite a nice mixture of youth and experience, as you say. I've been watching a lot of games at Rawalpindi," he said.

"I think this is not the usual Rawalpindi. A lot of Test cricket has been played here recently, so the wickets have started to be slower and on the lower side. So I'm not too fussed about it. Dew is something we cannot control, as some training sessions had a lot of dew, but yesterday there wasn't much at all. We're hoping there won't be too much dew in the second innings. Batting first or batting second - it's okay for us, " Raza added.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava.

