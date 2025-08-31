Trinbago Knight Riders outclass Guyana Amazon Warriors, extend winning streak to four in CPL 2025

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 31 : Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) produced a commanding all-round performance to outplay Guyana Amazon Warriors and strengthen their position at the top of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 points table with their fourth consecutive victory, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Opting to bowl first, TKR's decision paid off handsomely as Akeal Hosein set the tone early with the new ball. Hosein struck twice more in quick succession, removing Hassan Khan and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of three deliveries, leaving the Warriors reeling at 70/5 after nine overs.

Shai Hope fought hard with a composed 39 off 29 balls, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Sunil Narine knocked over Romario Shepherd, and Hope's dismissal, hit wicket, left the Warriors struggling at 109/7. A late cameo from Dwaine Pretorius (21) and three sixes from Quentin Sampson pushed the score to 163, giving the Amazon Warriors some hope of a contest.

However, TKR's openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales had other plans. The pair dismantled the Warriors' bowling attack, putting up a century stand in nine overs. Munro raced to a 25-ball fifty, while Hales, who cleared the ropes regularly, brought up his half-century off 26 deliveries.

The only brief scare for TKR came when veteran Imran Tahir sparked life into the game with a stunning over, taking three wickets, Munro for 52, and Nicholas Pooran and Keacy Carty for ducks. However, poor fielding from the Warriors, proved costly.

Hales, also crossed the milestone of 14,000 T20 runs during his innings. With the required run rate under control, Andre Russell finished things off in style with three massive sixes, taking TKR home with 16 balls to spare.

With this win, Trinbago Knight Riders remain firmly on top of the table, while the Amazon Warriors, sitting fourth with just four points, have plenty to work on.

