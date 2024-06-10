Trinbago Knight Riders sign Jason Roy, Josh Little ahead of Caribbean Premier League 2024

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Caribbean Premier League (CPL) outfit Trinbago Knight Riders has announced the signings of Josh Little and Jason Roy ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

After finishing runners-up last season, the Riders have bolstered their squad by retaining core players as well as bringing in explosive overseas talent.

English opener, Roy, is an established name in franchise cricket across the globe while pacer Joshua Little has impressed with his performance for Ireland and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Trinbago's retained players feature some of the best shorter-format talents across all departments like Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, a release said.

Among the overseas talent, Tim David was retained by the TKR ahead of the new season. The Australian was unavailable for TKR last season due to national duties.

The franchise confirmed that he will be participating in this upcoming season for TKR as a retained player. The explosive batter is currently a part of Australia's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein is also a part of the Riders team. He recently etched his name in the T20I record books. He picked up a five-wicket haul in his four-over spell while giving away just 11 runs.

He has the best bowling figure for the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. Hosein surpassed Samuel Badree's 4/15 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.

With a plethora of T20 stars at their disposal, TKR will be aiming to go one step further this time around to clinch their 5th CPL title.

The franchise squad currently has 15 players and they have space to add two more in the upcoming draft which will be held in July. This time, two U-23 players will feature in the upcoming CPL draft.

Retained Caribbean Players:

Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds

Retained overseas players:

Waqar Salamkheil, Ali Khan, Tim David

New Signed Players:

Jason Roy, Josh Little.

