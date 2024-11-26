Tripura Cricket Association seeks speedy probe into 'floodlight scam'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 : A delegation of the Tripura Cricket Association met a top state police official here on Monday and urged a speedy probe into the alleged scam concerning the procurement and installation of floodlights in MBB Stadium in the city.

The installation of the floodlights, funded by the TCA, was called into question after allegations of corruption surfaced.

Two TCA members, acting as whistleblowers, approached the High Court to highlight the issue. In response, the High Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The TCA delegation, which met the state DGP, said that no arrests have been made in the case and sought swift action.

The DGP assured the delegation that the case would be given proper attention and the investigation into the corruption allegations would continue with renewed focus.

Subrata Dey, Tripura Cricket Association Secretary, toldthat they apprised the senior police official of the facts of the case.

He said two lightmen of the Tripura Cricket Association went to the High Court "over corruption".

"The DGP has assured us that he will look into everything," Dey said.

