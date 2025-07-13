Tripura Cricket Association visits under-15 national-level cricketer battling rare illness

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 13 : Nishika Debbarma, a student of North Taukuma Higher Secondary School and a national-level under-15 women's cricketer representing Tripura, is currently battling a rare disease.

After prolonged illness, Nishika's condition has worsened, prompting the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) to step forward with support during this critical time. On Sunday, a team from TCA, including Secretary Subrata Dey and TCA Women's Committee Chairman Ranjan Dutta, visited Nishika's residence in the Drop Gate area of Patichhari.

They met her parents, inquired about her health, and provided financial assistance to the family. They also assured the family that all necessary arrangements would be made to take Nishika to Christian Medical College (CMC), Chennai, for advanced treatment.

The delegation later visited the playground of North Taukuma Higher Secondary School and interacted with aspiring young cricketers present there. TCA officials pledged to upgrade the playground facilities to better support future cricket talent from the region.

According to her teachers, Nishika enrolled in class 9 in 2023 and quickly showed a keen interest in cricket. She would often play tennis ball cricket with the boys during recess, where her talent was first noticed. Despite being a new student, she already had the honor of representing Tripura at the national level and later participated in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) U-15 Women's National Tournament.

Unfortunately, following her return from the national tournament, Nishika began suffering from an undiagnosed illness. Despite receiving treatment in several locations, her condition did not improve.

She was eventually taken to Silchar, where doctors advised immediate treatment at CMC in Chennai. Her health worsened recently, leading to her admission to TMC. After her story was shared on social media, many came forward offering help and support.

A few days ago, Nishika emotionally told her teammates, "I want to live... I want to play cricket again." However, her deteriorating health has kept her away from the field.

Her teacher, who is now the family's primary support, said, "Nishika's parents have no one else. Right now, I'm their only hope. I want to see my student back on the field again, representing Tripura at the national level."

Subrata Dey, the TCA secretary, told ANI, "Today, we came to Udaipur along with the Secretary of the Tripura Women's Cricket Association and several others from this sub-division. From the very beginning, we have been actively responding to her health issue. Now, on behalf of the Tripura Cricket Association, we are trying to arrange for her treatment outside the state. The treatment will be carried out through CMC (Christian Medical College)."

"We will provide all possible support from our side. One member from our team will accompany her and will collect all necessary information from the hospital. All medical expenses incurred there will be covered by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA)," he added.

Nishika's teacher, Subir Dutta also told ANI, "I have known Nishika for the past two years. I was her schools' Sports teacher, and she has always shown a strong interest in sports. Last year, she represented Tripura at the national level. However, after returning from the tournament, she fell ill due to an infection in her lungs. Despite multiple consultations, the doctors have not been able to determine the exact cause of her illness."

"She was taken to Silchar a few days ago, where doctors recommended that she be taken to CMC in Chennai for further treatment. At that time, I was associated with the Tripura Cricket Association. I reached out to them for help, and they kindly extended their support. As a result, Nishika will be going to Chennai for treatment on the July 14," the teacher added.

The young cricketer's father, Mangaram Debbarama, also told ANI, "I am Nishika's father. Due to my daughter's health condition, I had requested help from TCA. They came forward and extended their support to us. I am truly grateful to them for their help."

