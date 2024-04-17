Tristan Stubbs showers praise on DC bowlers after GT restricted to 89

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 : After Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to 89 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, DC wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs said that his side bowled "beautifully" in the first inning.

Stubbs bagged two wickets in the first inning after he dismissed Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan in the third and fourth ball of the 9th over. He gave only 11 runs after his four-over spell.

While speaking after the first inning, Stubbs said that the pacers started well in the opening overs of the game. He hailed Kuldeep Yadav and Aar Patel and called them "world-class" spinners.

The Proteas cricketer added that he was just trying to hit the wicket and "fortunately" it worked out in the game.

"Amazing to get wickets, the boys bowled beautifully out there, the seamers started well upfront, our two spinners, they're world-class. I was just trying to hit the wicket, whatever happens happens, but fortunately, it worked. I saw him coming down (on the stumping against Shahrukh). I've been bowling to Rishabh at the nets whenever he's batting, hoping that I'll get to bowl by fluke (during the match)," Stubbs said.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss DC sent Gujarat to bat first. Meanwhile, the GT batters displayed a sloppy performance in the first inning. Rashid Khan (31) was the only standout batter for the hosts. GT ended the first inning at 89 after they were bundled out by the fiery DC bowlers.

Mukesh Kumar led the DC bowling attack after he scalped three wickets in his three over spell. Meanwhile, Stubbs and Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets. While Khaleel Ahmed and Axar picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor