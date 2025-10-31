New Delhi [India], October 31 : Star India batter Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their sensational semifinal win over Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, calling it a "true display of resilience, belief, and passion."

In one of the most show-stealing run-chases in women's cricket history, a masterclass century by Jemimah Rodrigues and yet another big match knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India pull off a run-chase of 339 runs, the highest-ever in women's ODIs and the best-ever run-chase in 50-over World Cup knockout games across men's and women's competitions.

Expressing his views on Women in Blue's victory, Kohli took to X and wrote, "What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!"

https://x.com/imVkohli/status/1984119719939780665

Team India's ODI and Test skipper, Shubman Gill, and right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah shared their thoughts on Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's performance in the semi-final of the mega event.

Gill lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their spirited performance in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal, calling the win over Australia a testament to their "absolute grit and terrific effort."

"Absolute grit, and terrific efforts by the #WomenInBlue! What a win! An innings to remember from #ICCWomensWorldCup2025," Gill wrote on X.

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/1984128311141003746

Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of the Indian Women's Cricket Team with a caption, "Simply outstanding Congratulations."

Recapping the encounter between the two sides, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday.

