New Delhi [India], August 18 : Purani Dilli 6 pacer Ishant Sharma believes working hard and having trust in your abilities will help young players excel in the shortest format of the game. The veteran pacer said is a part of Purani Dilli 6 squad for the ongoing inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

The first edition of DPL got underway on Saturday at Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Purani Dilli 6 locked horns with South Delhi Superstarz in their opening match of the Delhi Premier League. Though the Rishabh Pant-led side had to face a defeat but Ishant Sharma was optimistic about Purani Dilli 6 journey for the upcoming games.

"I'm very excited for Delhi Premier League. The League is happening first time in Delhi. My message for young players is to keep working hard and believe in your abilities, this format might be cruel but if trust your abilities and work hard you can do wonders in any format," Ishant Sharma as quoted by a Purani Dilli 6 release.

Ishant Sharma is excited to play alongside Rishabh Pant and other players of the Purani Dilli 6 squad. Having spearheaded India's pace attack, Ishant will be looking to do the same for Purani Dilli 6.

"I have been playing alongside Rishabh for so long, so playing with him is always a pleasure for me," said Ishant.

Coming to the game, Purani Dilli 6 suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of South Delhi Superstarz. The Rishabh Pant-led side made a remarkable comeback in the second half of the second innings before losing the opening match of the League.

Ahead of the start of the opening match on Saturday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), honoured Purani Dilli 6 batter Rishabh Pant for his contribution to ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Purani Dilli 6 will next play against East Delhi Riders on Tuesday. Their third match will be played on Wednesday against West Delhi Lions here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the release added.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

