"Try to focus on things under my control": Kuldeep Yadav on teams scoring 200-plus in IPL

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he always focuses on things that are under his control.

Kuldeep has grabbed 10 wickets so far in the five matches he has played at an average of 15.20.

"...I have been playing cricket continuously for the last one-half-and-a-half to two years, which gives me the confidence I need. The way this season of IPL is going in which scoring above 200 is normal, (it) is very challenging. I always try to focus more on things that are under my control...it is a very important thing that I know what I have to do and I feel that is more important. I am not thinking so much about the result," he said.

He was asked about teams scoring over 200 runs in IPL.

DC stand in eighth place on the IPL 2024 table with six points after winning three of eight games.

Delhi Capital lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

The Delhi-based franchise will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk.

