"Try to keep him in his crease": Nathan Lyon on Rishabh Pant ahead of BGT series

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon spoke on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's batting and his strategy to tackle his attacking approach in the upcoming series.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

"You're playing bowling against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skills in the world. As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six. I'm not afraid about getting hit for six. The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more and hopefully bring a couple of chances along the way," Lyon said while speaking to Star Sports.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor