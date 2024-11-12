"Trying best to contribute with bat..": Arshdeep Singh ahead of T20I against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], November 12 : Speaking about his batting skills ahead of the third T20I against South Africa at Centurion, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh said on Tuesday that he loves batting when the wickets are flat and there are medium-pace bowlers, adding that he is trying to contribute with the bat as well.

With the series at 1-1, the two teams who were 2024 T20 World Cup finalists will be playing the third match at Centurion on Wednesday. India, the world champions, will be aiming to get ahead of Proteas while home team will aim to ensure that they do not lose.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arshdeep, known to often hit a slog-sweep for a six, said that he tries to excel in all aspects of his game.

"As long as the wicket is flat and bowlers are medium-pace, I love it. I love a half-volley from a spinner. Yes, I am trying my best to contribute with the bat whenever I get a chance. Even in the nets, I challenge myself to improve in all three aspects of the gamebatting, bowling, and fielding. The idea has always been to excel in all three areas, and it is the same for me personally," said Arshdeep.

"I just try to enjoy the present and have fun on the field and off the field. That's been my mantra. Playing along with some legends of the game and learning from them about mental and physical preparation... that is why I feel I have grown my game. I am trying to learn from wherever I can and do well for the team," he added. .

In the series so far, Arshdeep has taken two wickets at an average of 33.00, with best bowling figures of 1/25.

Indian squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South African squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

