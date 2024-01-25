Trying to guide youngsters as much as possible: Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

Dubai [UAE], January 25 : The Dubai Capitals will take confidence from their performance in the first two matches of the ILT20 when they take the field against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Zimbabwean star all-rounder, Sikandar Raza said, "I do my homework on all the players in the squad, especially if I am playing with them for the first time. Jake (Fraser-McGurk) has had a fantastic BBL, Max (Holden) has had a great county season as well. UAE wicketkeeper-batter Vrittya (Aravind) has hit back-to-back centuries against Nepal. So, as a senior, you show your support by approaching these players and giving them confidence, letting them know that you are tracking their progress."

Raza also shared his thoughts on how the ILT20 will benefit the UAE players: "Having such domestic leagues will help the young players learn better and quicker. The UAE players have a real chance of building a good cricket team. It's because of leagues like the ILT20 that they are getting to rub shoulders with some of the best cricketers in the world."

The Zimbabwean all-rounder showered praise on Dubai Capitals skipper David Warner and disclosed how the Australian two-time World Cup winner presents himself in the dressing room.

"It's lovely to play on the same team as David Warner. Since he joined the team, I have been trying to learn as much as I can from him. He has a great understanding of the game, and as a captain, he's quite calm and very informative," said the Zimbabwean star all-rounder.

