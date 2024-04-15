Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 15 : Following his title win at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas thanked the fans for "sticking by his side".

Tsitsipas secured his third Monte Carlo Masters in four years, defeating Casper Ruud by 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday.

Following his win, Tsitsipas took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for sticking by my side, I'll never take it for granted. Pameeee!."

The Greek produced some of his best tennis in the tournament and rose to the occasion in front of a jam-packed Court Rainier III. With this one-hour, 37 minute win, he became only the fifth player to secure three or more Monte Carlo titles, joining the elite company of Rafael Nadal (11), Bjorn Borg (3), Thomas Muster (3) and Ilie Nastase (3).

Following his win, he was quoted as saying by ATP, "It has been very difficult, so to be back on the podium and winning tournaments just feels amazing. I cannot thank my family enough and friends enough, and if there is a God out there, for making this moment possible. I am extremely grateful for every person behind this journey. The third time is even more special than the first or second time. This is an unbelievable win for me. Capturing that win today was nerve-wracking. I really wanted this trinity. I am extremely happy today."

