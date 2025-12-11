Two Indian origin players included in Australia's U19 World Cup 2026 squad

Melbourne [Australia], December 11 : Two Indian-origin players, Aryan Sharma and John James, are amongst the 15-man squad for the ICC U19 World Cup scheduled for next year.

Cricket Australia has announced a 15-player squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, to be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6.

The squad features 2 players of Indian heritage (Aryan Sharma and John James), 2 of Sri Lankan (Naden Cooray and Nitesh Samuel) and 1 of Chinese Origin Alex Lee Young).

Australia enters the tournament as defending champions, with Oliver Peake appointed captain.

Australia Men's U19 Squad:

Oliver Peake (Geelong District CC/VIC)

Kasey Barton (Mosman CC/NSW)

Naden Cooray (Parramatta CC/NSW)

Jayden Draper (Valley District CC/QLD)

Ben Gordon (Sunshine Coast Scorchers CC/QLD)

Steven Hogan (Sandgate-Redcliffe District CC/QLD)

Thomas Hogan (Ginninderra CC/ACT)

John James (Parramatta CC/NSW)

Charles Lachmund (Ipswich Hornets CC/QLD)

Will Malajczuk (Subiaco Floreat CC/WA)

Nitesh Samuel (Parramatta CC/NSW)

Hayden Schiller (Northern Jets District CC/SA)

Aryan Sharma (Carlton CC/VIC)

William Taylor (St George CC/NSW)

Alex Lee Young (Randwick Petersham CC/NSW)

The squad will be led by Head Coach Tim Nielsen, supported by Luke Butterworth and Travis Dean as assistant coaches.

Australia is placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka. The team will arrive in Namibia in early January and play warm-up matches from 9-14 January.

Tim Nielsen, Head Coach Australia Men's U19, said as quoted by a Cricket Australia press release:

"We are delighted to announce a strong and well-balanced squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

"Our focus has been on selecting a group with complementary skill sets that provide the best chance of success in tournament. The players named have impressed with their performances during the U19 series against India in September and at the recent National U19 Championship in Perth."

"It is an exciting group; some have already experienced senior training environments, while others are progressing rapidly through our pathway. The World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for these young cricketers to showcase their talent and test themselves against the best in the world."

Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said:

"The squad combines experience with fresh energy, including three new faces who will bring added depth and enthusiasm.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for these emerging players to showcase their skills on the global stage.

"Our players will be supported by an exceptional team of staff, ensuring they have every chance to perform and grow throughout the tournament."

