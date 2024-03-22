"Two of India's Greatest ever to play the game," says Du Plessis on CSK vs RCB clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis opened up on the season opener match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that India's two "greatest" players to take part in the game.

In a recent episode of RCB's Bold Diaries, Du Plessis called MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli India's greatest ever players. He added that the Southern derby will be a perfect "box-office" start of the 17th season of the IPL.

"I think, it's a great start to the IPL, two iconic teams. Two of India's Greatest ever to play the game, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, it's going to be a proper Box-office start to IPL 2024," Du Plessis said.

👑 Build up to RCB v CSK ft. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis 👑 On @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries, Virat and Faf spoke about the season opener and what they’d look forward to the most in today’s clash. ▶️ Download the Big Basket App and get groceries, electronics and more… pic.twitter.com/twlvUAhWyS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 22, 2024

In IPL 2023, the Proteas batter had an excellent voyage in the tournament but still, it was not enough to advance RCB to the finals. Du Plessis scored 730 runs in the 16th season of the IPL after appearing in 14 matches at a strike rate of 153.68. He was also the second-highest run-getter last season.

Earlier on Friday, five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced star opener Ruturaj Gikwad as the side's new skipper of the team on Thursday ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The decision marks the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of the CSK, during which he led them to five IPL titles.

The 17th season of the IPL will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

