U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 171 Powers India to 433/6, Third-Highest Total in U-19 ODIs

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a brilliant 171 as India posted 433 for six against the UAE in their Under-19 Asia Cup match on Friday, December 12, 2025. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi hit 14 sixes during his innings. His score is now the ninth-highest individual total in U19 ODIs.

Fifties from Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra helped India build a strong foundation. Late contributions from Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan pushed India past its previous highest U19 ODI total of 425 for three against Scotland in 2004.

India’s 433 for six is now the third-highest total in men’s U19 ODI history. Only Australia and New Zealand have scored more in the format.

India also holds the world record for the most 400-plus totals in Youth ODIs, with three scores over 400. The previous occasions were 425 for three against Scotland in 2004 and 405 for five against Uganda in 2022. The record for the highest team total still belongs to Australia, who scored 480 for six against Kenya in 2002.

